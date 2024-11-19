Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.4 %

MNST opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.