Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

