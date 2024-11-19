Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 3,395 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 72,969 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total transaction of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $43,792,039.56. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,829 shares of company stock worth $80,966,837. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $415.76 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.13. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

