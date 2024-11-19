Morgan Stanley Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $74.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

ENPH opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

