MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells $5,535,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $5,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,221,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191,767.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MP opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

MP Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

