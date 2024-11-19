Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

