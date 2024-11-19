National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.11 and traded as high as $76.70. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 30,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 190.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

