Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,299. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $8,429,561. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $162.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

