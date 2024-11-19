NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,694,000 after buying an additional 103,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,686,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

