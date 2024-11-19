Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.46. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 354,800 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.09 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 83.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 40.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74,983 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

