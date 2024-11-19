Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13,957.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 35,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.