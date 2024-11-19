ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

View Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.