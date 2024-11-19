OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,886 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

