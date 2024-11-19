OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

