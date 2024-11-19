OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

