OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

