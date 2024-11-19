OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 200,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Toro by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 245.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.