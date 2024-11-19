OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Insulet by 206.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,927,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

