OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 48,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.