OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 429.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $445.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.24 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

