OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

