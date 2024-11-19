OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 14,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 113,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

