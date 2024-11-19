OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

NYSE:SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.65 and a 200 day moving average of $342.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

