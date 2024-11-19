OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 112,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,615,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 94,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

