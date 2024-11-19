OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $67.80.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

