OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,146,000 after buying an additional 730,297 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,057,000 after buying an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

