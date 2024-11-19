OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,159 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

