OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Talen Energy stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $217.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

