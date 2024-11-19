OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

