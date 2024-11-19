OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

