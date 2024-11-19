Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $6,509,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,342,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,954,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 191,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Open Text Stock Down 2.0 %

Open Text stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

