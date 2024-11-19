Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

