Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 270.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $508,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,751 shares of company stock worth $1,946,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.