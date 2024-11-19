Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BK opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

