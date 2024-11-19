Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

