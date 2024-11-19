Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

