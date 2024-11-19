Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.56. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $191.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.