PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 46,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

