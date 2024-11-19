Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) Insider Bronwyn Curtis Sells 554 Shares

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,613 ($45.80), for a total transaction of £20,016.02 ($25,372.06).

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at GBX 3,561.20 ($45.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 22.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,579.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,841.60. The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.71 and a beta of 0.97. Pershing Square Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,022 ($38.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,368 ($55.37).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is 436.43%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

