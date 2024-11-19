PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 58.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $3,633,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $163.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

