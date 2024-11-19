Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Predictive Oncology Stock Down 0.7 %
POAI stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.76.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.