Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

