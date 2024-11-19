Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 443,141 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 443,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,000.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,141.51. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $259,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.