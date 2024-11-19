Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is -324.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

