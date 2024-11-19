ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $18.54. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,466,287 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,631 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 1.89% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

