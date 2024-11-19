Q1 Earnings Estimate for SONM Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

