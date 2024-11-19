Q1 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Increased by Analyst

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

RJF opened at $163.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $164.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 21.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 20.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

