Q2 Earnings Forecast for Farmer Bros. Issued By Roth Capital

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Farmer Bros.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FARM. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $1.98 on Monday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

