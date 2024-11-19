Q3 Earnings Estimate for CAE Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CAE)

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.35.

CAE opened at C$31.19 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

