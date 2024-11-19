Q4 EPS Forecast for Enlight Renewable Energy Cut by Analyst

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.